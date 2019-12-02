Two women held with 41 kg walnut tree peel

Two women were held with 41 kg of walnut tree peel in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, the police said. Nirmla Devi (28) and Kesri (58) were arrested at a check-post on Bajaura Gadsa road at 7.30 AM, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Walnut tree peel is used for teeth whitening. A case has been registered against them under IPC section 379 (Punishment for theft) and the Forests Act at Bhuntar police station, he said.

He said further investigation is on.

