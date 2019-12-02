Parliament panel seeks suggestions on Cinematograph bill

Parliament's standing committee on information technology has sought suggestions from the public on the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill that is under its consideration. The committee has sought suggestions from the general public, experts and all stakeholders.

The government in February introduced the bill in Rajya Sabha to amend the Cinematograph Act and impose strict penalty to combat the menace of film piracy. The Lok Sabha Speaker had asked Parliament's standing committee on information technology in October to prepare a report on the prospective amendments within two months.

The Bill seeks to amend provisions of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, in order to tackle film piracy by including penal provisions for unauthorised camcording and duplication of films. To check piracy, particularly the release of pirated versions of films on the internet which causes huge losses to the film industry and the exchequer, the bill proposes to make film piracy-related offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)