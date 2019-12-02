Swedish royal couple visits Jama Masjid, Red Fort

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, who are on a five-day visit to India, were given a guided tour of Jama Masjid and Red Fort on Monday. "The Majesties were given a guided tour of the Jama Masjid, one of the largest mosques in India, by Deputy Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari and historian Sohail Hashmi," the Embassy of Sweden tweeted.

Later, the Swedish royal couple visited the Red Fort and spent half-an-hour at the Mughal-era monument. It is King Gustaf''s third visit to India. He is leading a high-level business delegation from his country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)