Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district. Speaking to media persons here, Reddy said: "The culprits should be punished as soon as possible. The Central government is ready to provide the state government with every possible help like the facility of the forensic lab, which will help in the speedy trial. The case will be tried in a separate fast-track court."

On being asked about the anger among the people regarding this incident, Reddy said: "After Nirbhaya case, now this case! The people of the country are very upset. She was an innocent girl. Their family knows me." "The girl was study and duty oriented. She was abducted from the National Highway and then after they (accused) committed cruelty. She was murdered and her body was burnt. Even animals do not commit such a deed. The offenders should not be left unpunished," he said.

When asked about the role of the local police in the case, the minister said: "They also made a mistake. The family went to the police stations. They were asked to wait. Then there was a discussion about the jurisdiction. Then they were sent to another police station. This took more than an hour." "The Supreme Court had said in its judgement that when such an incident is reported, then the police should not see the jurisdiction and act immediately. The Central government has from time to time issued instructions in this regard," he said.

"The investigation should be done irrespective of whoever is responsible. I hope the culprits get punished soon," added Reddy. (ANI)

