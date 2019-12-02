Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:22 IST
Centre to provide all help to Telangana for speedy justice in vet's rape and murder case: MoS for Home Reddy
MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that the Centre is ready to provide all possible help to the state government for speedy justice in the case of rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Ranga Reddy district. Speaking to media persons here, Reddy said: "The culprits should be punished as soon as possible. The Central government is ready to provide the state government with every possible help like the facility of the forensic lab, which will help in the speedy trial. The case will be tried in a separate fast-track court."

On being asked about the anger among the people regarding this incident, Reddy said: "After Nirbhaya case, now this case! The people of the country are very upset. She was an innocent girl. Their family knows me." "The girl was study and duty oriented. She was abducted from the National Highway and then after they (accused) committed cruelty. She was murdered and her body was burnt. Even animals do not commit such a deed. The offenders should not be left unpunished," he said.

When asked about the role of the local police in the case, the minister said: "They also made a mistake. The family went to the police stations. They were asked to wait. Then there was a discussion about the jurisdiction. Then they were sent to another police station. This took more than an hour." "The Supreme Court had said in its judgement that when such an incident is reported, then the police should not see the jurisdiction and act immediately. The Central government has from time to time issued instructions in this regard," he said.

"The investigation should be done irrespective of whoever is responsible. I hope the culprits get punished soon," added Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: CBI files case against 2 postal department employees for demanding bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against two officials of Postal department at Kunda in Pratapgarh, for allegedly asking bribe for depositing money. The case has been registered on the basis of a complaint made ...

Kejriwal blames BJP of doing politics on unauthorised colonies issue

The BJP-led Centre is doing the same kind of politics on unauthorised colonies as the previous Congress government did in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Monday. His reference was to the provisional certificates distributed...

Yet to get single paisa from govt for Bulbul-hit areas: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state is yet to receive a single paisa as financial help from the Centre for cyclone Bulbul-affected areas, despite the prime ministers assurance. An estimate of Rs 23,000 crore...

Guj govt to demand death for rapists of three minor girls

The Gujarat government will demand capital punishment for the accused involved in rape of three minor girls in separate incidents recently, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said on Monday. He said the government will also requ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019