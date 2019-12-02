Left Menu
MP Health Min assures action against accused after women made to lie on floor post sterilization surgery

Amid the controversy following women made to lie on the floor post sterilization in Chhatarpur and Vidisha based hospitals, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat on Monday assured of taking strict action against the people responsible behind such irresponsible act.

  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:42 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:42 IST
MP Health Min assures action against accused after women made to lie on floor post sterilization surgery
Tulsi Silawat speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the controversy following women made to lie on the floor post sterilization in Chhatarpur and Vidisha based hospitals, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat on Monday assured of taking strict action against the people responsible behind such irresponsible act. Condemning the incident, Silawat told media, "The suffering caused to the families of the patients is the same caused to the Madhya Pradesh government, the Health Department and me. We will take strict action against the people responsible for this incident."

The reaction comes after around 37 women were found lying on the floor instead of hospital beds at a sterilisation camp at Lateri Community Health Center in Vidisha on November 30. Asked about the inconvenience being faced by the women, Dr KS Ahirwar, Chief Medical and Health Officer had told ANI, "The matter will be investigated and action will be against the culprit."

The same incident was also reported in Chhatarpur where locals accused the administration of the District Hospital of meting out 'inhumane treatment' to female patients after the sterilization operation (tubectomy) was carried out. The relatives of the patients alleged that the hospital lacked basic facilities as even beds and stretchers were unavailable and the patients were made to lie on a mattress kept on the floor after the procedure.

The patients being made to lie down on the floors exponentially raises the chances of infection which could prove to be life-threatening. (ANI)

