Assured that corporate sector will contribute for ex-servicemen: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he was confident that the corporate sector and wealth creators in the country will "contribute wholeheartedly" to the corpus of the department of ex-servicemen welfare (DESW). Addressing an event here ahead of the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7, he also said that people had generously contributed to 'Bharat ke Veer' fund and at the time when he left the Home Minister's office it had a corpus of Rs 300 cr.

"I am not appealing to you, rather I am assured that you (corporate sector) would contribute handsomely when it comes to a matter of national pride," Singh said. Many participants from the corporate sector made on the spot contributions to the DESW fund for welfare activities.

