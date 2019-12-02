Left Menu
Transgenders, migrant workers to showcase skills in arts fest

  • Thiruvai
  Updated: 02-12-2019 18:30 IST
Transgenders, migrant workers to showcase skills in arts fest Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI): For the first time in the country, transgenders and migrant labourers will showcase their skills in a continuing education arts festival in Kerala next month. The Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) has introduced separate categories for participation of the members of these marginalised sections, who are pursuing its various equivalency courses.

The 9th edition of the three-day annual event would be held here from January 10, KSLM officials said. The competitions would be held in 73 events and participants would display their skills in eight categories.

Besides the categories for transgenders and migrant labourers, the other categories are basic literacy, class four, seven, 10, higher secondary and prerak (instructor), they said. The district, scoring the highest marks, would be presented with a golden trophy, they added..

