Cheating accused who fled from police custody nabbed from UP

A 35-year-old man booked in a cheating case, who managed to escape from the Mumbai police's custody around two weeks ago, has been apprehended from Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The accused, Abhishek Tiwari, was nabbed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, late on Sunday night, a police official said.

A cheating case was registered against him in January this year, but he was untraceable since then. However, two weeks ago, the 35-year-old was nabbed by the suburban Vakola police from the Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, he said. He was being taken to the Vakola police station when he gave police the slip the same day, the official said.

The police conducted multiple raids in his search and eventually tracked him down to Sultanpur, he said. Tiwari used to lure people by promising them loan and then pocketed their money deposited in the name of processing fees, the official said.

He was arrested earlier, too, in connection with a similar crime in suburban Malad, he added. "We will now arrest him under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VIII) Manjunath Singhe said..

