Kerala: Sub-Inspector sent to 14-day remand for sexually harassing a minor

A POCSO court in Vanchiyoor on Monday sentenced Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar to a 14-day remand for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Peroorkoda area.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act was registered against the SI on the basis of a complaint by a school principal for alleged sexual harassment with the minor.

According to the Peroorkada Police, the SI had inappropriately touched one of his daughter's friends when she visited his house to take part in a program organised by the residents association. (ANI)

