Tamil Nadu: Transgender woman gets appointed as nurse

  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:10 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:10 IST
Anbu Ruby speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

For the first time ever, a transgender woman was on Monday appointed as a nurse by Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department. The transgender woman who has been identified as Anbu Ruby received an appointment order from Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. During the process, 5,224 new recruits received their appointment orders.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayabaskar said, "First time in the history of health and welfare department we have recruited a transgender as a nurse. It is a very proud moment for the state." Meanwhile, beaming with joy, Ruby said, "I'm really happy about this. I have become the first transgender woman in India to be appointed as a nurse. I express my deep gratitude to the chief minister and the health minister."

Ruby continued, "I belong to a middle-class family and with a lot of struggle, have received my education. My father lost his eyesight at my little age and later my mother started selling banana leaves to earn money for the ly and my education. My friends and professors have always supported me. The society is not much aware of the transgender people. They should accept the transgender. Acceptance is a cure." (ANI)

