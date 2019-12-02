Left Menu
15 accidents involving vessels during last 4 yrs; 5 personnel die during same period: Govt

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:37 IST
The Navy reported 15 accidents involving its vessels during the last four years in which five of its personnel lost their lives, Minister of State in the Defence Ministry Shripad Naik said in the Rajya Sabha. In a written response to a question in the Upper House, he said the compensation for the next of kin of deceased personnel is paid as per the extant policy of the government, liberalised/special family pension, death-cum-retirement gratuity and ex-gratia compensation.

"During the last three years and current year, 15 incidents/accidents involving Indian Navy vessels have been reported. Five Navy personnel (one each from Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and two from Madhya Pradesh) had died in these accidents," Naik said. He said Indian Naval Safety Organisation (INSO) which was established in October, 2012, is responsible for analyzing incidents and accidents, reviewing safety regulations and procedures, issuing policy directives and conducting safety assessment.

In response to another question, Naik said that with a view to promote ease of doing business to achieve national vision of 'Make in India', the government has instituted a mechanism for awarding self certification status to private industry with self-evident quality system that meets requisite standards. Self-certification is the status awarded to manufacturers to certify through their approved designated functionary, the specific products produced by them through an approved quality system for supply to defence, he said.

Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) is nominated as the competent authority for assessment and award of self-certification. The critical activities like audit of quality system and processes, however, continue to be carried out by DGQA, Naik added.

