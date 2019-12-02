Two absconders held in JK's Rajouri

Two persons, who were at large for several years, were arrested on Monday from separate places in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a police officer said. Zaffar Iqbal, a resident of Khadarian village, who was wanted in a theft case, was arrested from Kalakote, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nowshera, G L Sharma said.

"He was evading arrest for the last four years," the officer said. Sharma said another absconder, Zaffar Hussain of Narian village was arrested from Kalakote by a special team.

He was wanted in a case registered against him in 2018 under various sections of the IPC, including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.

