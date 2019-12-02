Two absconders held in JK's Rajouri
Two persons, who were at large for several years, were arrested on Monday from separate places in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a police officer said. Zaffar Iqbal, a resident of Khadarian village, who was wanted in a theft case, was arrested from Kalakote, Additional Superintendent of Police, Nowshera, G L Sharma said.
"He was evading arrest for the last four years," the officer said. Sharma said another absconder, Zaffar Hussain of Narian village was arrested from Kalakote by a special team.
He was wanted in a case registered against him in 2018 under various sections of the IPC, including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Rajouri district
- GL Sharma
- Kalakote
- Nowshera
ALSO READ
Extension of admission concessions for Kashmiri Migrants to Valley's KPs within existing quota: HRD
All 34 political prisoners, lodged at Centaur Hotel since August 5, shifted to MLA Hostel in view of harsh winter conditions in Kashmir.
Pak, separatists working to foil Centre's historic decisions on J&K: Panun Kashmir
PDP MPs hold protest in Parl against scrapping of special status to Jammu and Kashmir
Chowdhury slams govt for not allowing MPs to visit Kashmir