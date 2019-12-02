Left Menu
ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.49 crore in drug money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immoveable and moveable properties worth Rs 4.49 crore of Deep Ram Thakur and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a drug money laundering case.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immoveable and moveable properties worth Rs 4.49 crore of Deep Ram Thakur and his associates under Prevention of Money Laundering Act in a drug money laundering case. According to an official statement, the ED attached six plots in Shimla and Solan, two houses/flats in Shimla, an expensive car, balances in six bank accounts belonging to the accused.

"Investigation under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, was taken up by ED on the basis of FIR registered by the Himachal Pradesh Police, Shimla Police Station under NDPS Act, 1985, against Deep Ram and others," the statement said on Monday. The economic watchdog said that the investigation has revealed that Thakur was engaged in illegal drug business and was also into the construction business.

"A part of the proceeds of crime derived from illegal drug business was used indirectly by way of infusing it into his construction business and then routing it through banking channel to create assets," ED said. In addition to this, the majority of the proceeds of crime derived from illegal drug business was used directly to create assets, it added.

It is also revealed that the accused had acquired Benami property in the name of his relatives. The ED had also conducted searches at various premises of the accused persons on November 19 and seized certain documents and material. Further investigation is on in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

