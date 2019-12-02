Pregnant lawyer's bag containing jewellery worth Rs 40L stolen at New Delhi Railway Station

A case was registered against two unidentified men for allegedly stealing a bag of a 30-year-old pregnant lawyer, which contained jewellery worth Rs 40 lakh, from an Ambala-bound train at the New Delhi Railway Station, police said on Monday. The accused ran away with Garima Singh's trolley bag, they said.

The five months pregnant woman was travelling from Bhopal to Ambala for a family function. After the train stopped at the railway station, Singh found that her luggage was missing and immediately informed police, a senior police officer said.

A case of theft was registered against unknown persons, he said. "Singh boarded a train on Saturday from Bhopal and found her bag missing when she woke up at around 7.30 am, following which a case was registered in the afternoon," the officer said.

The woman and her husband Rishi Raj Saxena are lawyers, police said. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused persons, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)