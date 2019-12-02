Punjab reiterates demand for special incentives to boost industry

The Punjab government on Monday reiterated its demand for special incentives from the central government to give a boost to industries in the state, especially in districts on the Indo-Pak border and sub-mountainous areas. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought Union Minister Piyush Goyal's intervention in this matter, a government statement said.

In a letter to Goyal, he said such incentives have been extended to neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, in terms of income tax exemption, Central Goods and Sales Tax reimbursement and freight subsidies. Underlining his commitment to attract more and more investments to the state from both within and outside the country, the chief minister has emphasised the need for inclusive growth by improving the employment opportunities in Punjab.

The state government had, after extensive stakeholder consultation with industries, formulated a progressive industrial and business development policy with attractive incentives to new and existing industrial units so as to attract new industrial investments in the state, the statement said. The chief minister also congratulated Goyal for initiating discussions on a new Industrial Policy in consultation with the states.

