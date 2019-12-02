AAP leader writes to Paswan on onion price hike

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday wrote to Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan demanding an explanation on the "unexplained and unjustified" skyrocketing of onion prices.

"The Centre was asleep and this gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that 32,000 tonnes of onions have been shown as rotten only on paper and there is a big scam behind this entire episode," he said in the letter.

Singh said the entire nation is shocked that the Centre allowed such a huge quantity of onions to rot.

