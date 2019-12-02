Left Menu
Development News Edition

After Delhi govt, LG also recommends rejection of mercy plea of one of convicts in Nirbhaya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:32 IST
After Delhi govt, LG also recommends rejection of mercy plea of one of convicts in Nirbhaya case

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has also recommended rejecting the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The development comes a day after the Delhi government recommended rejection of the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student.

Vinay Sharma had filed a mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind. The Delhi government and LG's recommendations will be sent to the president who will take final call on the matter.

"Today, we have received the LG's approval to reject the mercy petition (of Vinay Sharma) and today we will send our recommendations to the president," the chief minister said in the Delhi Assembly. He said the government wants stringent penalty for rape and murder convicts, adding that there is no need of leniency.

According to Kejriwal, the president had sought comments from the Delhi government on the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya murder case. On Sunday, the AAP government "strongly recommended" rejecting Vinay Sharma's mercy petition.

"This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant (Vinay Sharma). This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes," a source quoted Jain as saying in the file noting on Sunday. The Delhi home minister had also said, "There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection."

Sharma is in Tihar Jail since his arrest in the case and had filed a mercy plea, while Mukesh, another convict, had refused, according to officials. The paramedic student was raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, where she was airlifted from Delhi for treatment. One of the accused Ram Singh had hanged himself in the jail and another accused, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years' imprisonment in a reform facility.

The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (33), had not filed a review plea in the apex court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt maintained revenue surplus over last five years: CAG report on state finances

The Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, a CAG audit report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday said. The audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG for the year ended March...

AAP seeks accountability from Amit Shah for 'deteriorating' law and order in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party sought accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over alleged deterioration of the law-and-order situation in Delhi and asked what has he done to provide security to women in the national capital. At a press ...

Chhattisgarh: Half-burnt bodies of woman, her child found

The police on Monday recovered the half-burnt bodies of a woman and her child under Nakti police station area.According to police, the bodies were found in the field of a village today morning by the villagers, who informed the police.Furth...

Asiad gold medallists Shibnath and Pranab to compete at bridge Nationals

Asian Games gold medallist Shibnath Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan will be the star attraction at the 61st Winter National Bridge Championship to be held from December 8 to 15. Apart from Sarkar and Bardhan, who won the Asiad gold in Pairs event...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019