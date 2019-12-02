Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman raped by policeman, aide in Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puri
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:28 IST
Woman raped by policeman, aide in Puri

A woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons including a policeman inside a police quarter in Odisha's temple town of Puri on Monday. Police said the woman lodged a complaint saying a man, who identified himself as a police personnel, offered her a lift in his car while she was waiting at a bus stand in Nimapara town.

"I was on my way from Bhubaneswar to my village at Kakatpur. I believed him and accepted the lift," the woman told reporters outside Kumbharpada police station where she filed her complaint. She found three other men in the car after she got into it, the woman said.

"Instead of taking me towards Kakatpur, they took me to Puri town. The four took me to a house where two of them raped me while two others left after closing the door from outside," the victim claimed. The house was a police quarter near Jhadeswari Club in Puri town.

The victim, during the sexual assault, could grab the wallet of one of the accused and the photo-identity card and Aadhaar card of his was recovered from it, the police said. So far, the police identified one of the accused whose cards were found.

He is a police constable and has been arrested and suspended, a police officer said. Puri Superintendent of Police Uma Shankar Das said efforts are on to nab the other accused.

Two special squads have been formed to probe the incident, he said adding that the victim and the accused constable were sent for medical examinations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Six die, including rescuers, in France's flood-hit south

Marseille, Dec 2 AFP Three people were swept to their deaths by floodwaters in the south of France and three emergency workers were killed when their helicopter crashed while seeking to rescue victims, officials said Monday. Twelve people h...

Brazil in touch with U.S. officials on surprise steel, aluminum tariffs -source

The Brazilian government is in touch with the U.S. Trade Representatives office and other agencies about U.S. President Donald Trumps surprise decision to restore tariffs on Brazilian steel and aluminum, according to a source familiar with ...

HP govt decides to sell water of Yamuna

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved signing of an MoU to sell water from the Yamuna, an official spokesperson said. The state government would earn Rs 21 crore per annum from this decision.In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister ...

UPDATE 2-European shares slide after strong November; trade jitters nag

European shares posted their biggest daily drop in two months on Monday, with most major markets including Germany and France slumping more than 2, as a reimposition of U.S. metal tariffs on Brazil and Argentina triggered a decline in globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019