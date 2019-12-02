Left Menu
C'garh session concludes before schedule for urban body polls

  • Raipur
  Updated: 02-12-2019 23:15 IST
The winter session of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly concluded on Monday, four days ahead of its schedule in view of upcoming urban body polls. Speaker Charandas Mahat adjourned the House sine die after transacting listed business for the day which included call attention motion notices.

The House functioned for 30 hours during the six sittings in the current session, the speaker said. "During the session, notices of total 1472 questions, including 788 starred and 684 un-starred questions, were received. Total 260 call attention motion notices were received, of which 74 were accepted and 61 notices were converted into Zero Hour notices," he said.

Total 63 adjournment motion notices were received, of which 16 notices on a single issue were accepted and discussions were held. A total of eight bills, including the Appropriation Bill, were tabled and passed after discussions.

The session was scheduled to conclude on December 6 but in view of the circumstances arising after announcement of urban body polls (to be held on December 21), it was being concluded on Monday, he added. The budget Session is expected to be convened during the last week of February next year, the Speaker said..

