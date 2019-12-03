Jharkhand polls: Modi to address rallies in Khunti, Jamshedpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in Khunti and Jamshedpur districts in poll-bound Jharkhand. The five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.

In total, 20 Assembly constituencies are going to polls in the second phase on December 7. Yesterday, BJP national president Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Jamshedpur. (ANI)

