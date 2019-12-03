Left Menu
Jharkhand polls: Modi to address rallies in Khunti, Jamshedpur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in Khunti and Jamshedpur districts in poll-bound Jharkhand.

Jharkhand polls: Modi to address rallies in Khunti, Jamshedpur today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in Khunti and Jamshedpur districts in poll-bound Jharkhand. The five-phase elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly began on November 30 and will end on December 20. Counting of votes will take place on December 23.

In total, 20 Assembly constituencies are going to polls in the second phase on December 7. Yesterday, BJP national president Amit Shah addressed a public rally in Jamshedpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

