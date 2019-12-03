Left Menu
Delhi chokes again as AQI level deteriorates

The air quality of Delhi has again deteriorated from the 'moderate' category on Tuesday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Representaticve Image. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality of Delhi has again deteriorated from the 'moderate' category on Tuesday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At several major junctions of the city, the Air Quality Index (AQI) oscillated between 'poor' and 'very poor' category.

At Anand Vihar, the AQI was at 306 with PM 2.5 at 306 and PM10 at 269. In Ashok Vihar, the level of air pollution was high as the AQI was recorded at 309 at 9:30 in the morning. While in areas such as Mandir Marg, ITO and Lodhi road, the AQI was 271, 281 and 212.

Even in Adjoining areas of the capital, the AQI also plunged making tuff for residents to move outdoors with Gurugram (245), Faridabad (240), Noida (238) and Ghaziabad (347). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

