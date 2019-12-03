Couple, 'working partner' commit suicide, son, daughter and pet found dead

A man, his wife and another woman allegedly jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their building after the couple killed their teenage son and daughter by injecting poison, police said on Tuesday. Their pet rabbit was also found dead in their flat on the eighth floor of the building in Krishna society, a residential complex, they said.

The man has been identified as Gulshan. He along with his wife and working partner, identified as Sanjana, jumped to their death from the eighth floor of their apartment, police said. Before committing suicide, the couple killed their son Hritik (17) and daughter Hritika (18) by injecting poisonous substance in them on Monday night. They also killed their pet rabbit, City Superintendent of Police Maneesh Mishra said.

The incident took place following an altercation between the man, his wife and working partner over monetary dispute and supposed extramarital affair, they said. Police has recovered a suicide note. They also found a few lines written on the walls by the children.

The room has been sealed for forensic examination. The man, his wife and the other woman were admitted to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead. The reason behind the incident would be ascertained after detailed investigation. Mishra said.

