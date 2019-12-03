Govt mere spectator as onion prices soar: CPI-M member Ragesh

A Rajya Sabha MP on Tuesday accused the government of remaining a "mere spectator" as onion prices soared and hoarders benefited from the situation. Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Upper House, K K Ragesh (CPM) said onion prices have touched Rs 120 a kg in several parts of the country.

Quoting a government statement, he said 32,000 tonne of onion rotted in godowns, but was not released in the market so that prices could come down. He futher said onion prices rises during October and November every year.

"Government was aware of the rise in demand but unfortunately...it played a mere spectator's role," he said. The government could have procured the kitchen essential and intervened in the market, he said.

"Unfortunately hoarders and black marketers are benefiting out of it," Ragesh added. He asked the government to intervene in the market to bring down prices of onion.

In his Zero Hour mention, Santanu Sen (TMC) said despite demonetisation fake currency was being seized from different parts of the country. He said the November 2016 decision of the government to scrap the old Rs 500/1000 currency notes neither helped in dealing with the issue of black money nor curbing fake currency.

Binoy Viswam (CPI) raised the plight of millions of people living in slums in the country. Senior TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said all farmers should be registered at the earliest so that they could get benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 is paid to eligible farmers in three equal instalments to provide them financial assistance to meet input cost of farming. While Congress MP Kumari Selja raised the issue of illegal mining in Haryana, her party colleague Husain Dalwai demanded the government should intervene so that affected depositors of scam-hit PMC Bank get their moneies back..

