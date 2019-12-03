Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police stations to register FIRs even if offence committed outside territorial jurisdiction: Andhra DGP

A First Information Report (FIR) should be registered even if the alleged offence has been committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the police station, said Director General of Police (DGP) Andhra Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:40 IST
Police stations to register FIRs even if offence committed outside territorial jurisdiction: Andhra DGP
Circular issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

A First Information Report (FIR) should be registered even if the alleged offence has been committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the police station, said Director General of Police (DGP) Andhra Pradesh. The report shall be transferred to the appropriate police station after the FIR is recorded, a circular issued by the state DGP on Monday added.

According to the circular, it is observed that when the public approaches a police station to register their case, they are often directed to go to other police stations on point of territorial jurisdiction which is not correct. "Even if the alleged offence has been committed outside the territorial jurisdiction of the police station, FIR shall still be registered and the same shall be transferred to the appropriate police station," the DGP stated in the circular.

"The police officers should be clearly informed that failure to comply with the direction of registration of FIR and a receipt of information about cognizable offence may invite prosecution of the police officer under section 166-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and it may also invite departmental action against them," the circular further read. All the unit officers are directed to communicate this order to all their subordinate police officers and police stations to scrupulously abide by the directions of the Apex Court ruling in Lalita Kumari V. state of Uttar Pradesh (2014).

Disciplinary action will be initiated against erring officers for noncompliance, as per the circular. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki to raise prices from next month

Indias largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said that it will increase prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input costs. Over the past year, the cost of the companys vehicles has been impacted adversely due to the...

Congress, its allies kept things deliberately stuck for long time for political interests: PM Modi

Stepping up his attack on the Congress and its allies over several issues including Article 370 and Ayodhya case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the opposition deliberately kept the matters stuck for a long time for polit...

Spotted something 'out of ordinary' in NASA's images: Chennai engineer who located Vikram debris on moon

Chennai-based amateur astronomer Shanmuga Subramanian spotted something out of the ordinary in images released by NASA that led to locate debris on the surface of the moon of ISROs Vikram lander of its Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanium twe...

Guj: Man killed after being hit by Cong MLA's car

A 47-year-old man was killed after his scooter was knocked down by a car belonging to Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday. While family members of the deceased - Praful Patel - alleged that Parmar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019