Mumbai: Police recover suitcase containing unidentified male's severed body parts in Mahim

The police recovered a suitcase carrying chopped parts of a body in Mahim here on Monday evening. According to the police, they recovered a black and white suitcase, which was floating in the sea behind Baba Makhdoom Shah Baba Dargah.

The deceased has been identified to be a male person. The contents of the bag included the deceased's left hand, right foot, and genitals.

The severed parts have been sent to Sion hospital for forensic examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

