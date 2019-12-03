SPG should not have been removed: Robert Vadra on security breach at Priyanka's residence

After a complaint was filed with the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) regarding an alleged security breach at the residence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday said that the SPG cover should not have been removed. "There was a serious lapse in security. SPG should not have been removed," Vadra told media here.

Vadra also said that we first have to think about the security of women in the country. "I would lay most importance on this. We have to see that people have fear of the law, and there should be speedy judgement. Our security comes after the security of women in the country," Vadra added.

According to sources in the party, unknown people had entered the premises of the Congress leader last week in an SUV without any prior appointment and then sought selfies with Gandhi. Sources added that an inquiry is being conducted by the CRPF regarding the alleged security breach.

The Central government had recently withdrawn the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover given to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) after reviewing the security cover of the three Congress leaders. The Central government has decided to provide them Z-plus security, with CRPF personnel now guarding the members of the Gandhi family. (ANI)

