TN wall collapse: Owner of house arrested

The owner of the house thecompound wall of which collapsed following heavy rains killing17 people near here was arrested on Tuesday on charges ofcausing death by negligence, police said

Sivasubramanian, a textile showroom owner, was arresteda day after a portion of the damp 15-foot high compound wallcame crashing down on adjoining tiled roof houses in Nadurvillage, over 50 kms from here, burying alive the 17people, including ten women and two children

A case under Indian Penal Code section 304 A (causingdeath by negligence) had been registered against him after thetragedy and he was arrested in Mettupalayam, about 45 km fromhere, where he runs the showroom, police said.

