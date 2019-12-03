Left Menu
Man held for raping Class 11 girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

  Kota
  Updated: 03-12-2019 16:36 IST
Man held for raping Class 11 girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor, who is his relative, in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly raped the girl at her home on Sunday night, when her family members were asleep. He then threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, Sub-Inspector, Pedawa police station, Rajkumar said.

The Class 11 student gathered up courage and on Monday morning narrated the incident to one of her teachers at school who advised her to lodge a police complaint in this matter, the SI said. She, along with her grandmother, filed a complaint at Pedawa police station in the evening and the accused was arrested in the night, he said.

The accused used to frequently visit the survivor's home. She lost her mother a few years ago and lives with her father and grandmother, the SI said citing the complaint. The girl also alleged that she had also been raped by the man in the past, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the girl was sent for medical examination, the officer said.

