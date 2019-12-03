Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deadline for land transfer for security zone around Puri's

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 17:07 IST
Deadline for land transfer for security zone around Puri's

The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the deadline for voluntary transfer of private land required to create security zone around the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, till December 9. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who in August had appealed to locals to vacate land that is within 75 metres of the temple's boundary wall, approved a proposal to extend the deadline from December 2 to December 9.

In view of the support of the people, Patnaik extended the deadline, a statement issued by the chief minister's office said, adding that 80 sale deeds were made for acquisition of 106 private plots till December 2. The state government has so far acquired about 75 per cent of private land required for creating a security zone around the 12th century shrine, it said.

Patnaik thanked people who voluntarily offered their land for the security zone. "I had requested people on Janmashtami to hand over land voluntarily to create the security zone around Shree Jagannath. I am indebted to you for keeping my request," Patnaik said.

"This has strengthened the state government's vow to make Puri a heritage city," he added. The state government had earlier acquired mutt lands by demolishing some ancient structures, falling within 75 metres area of the temple's boundary wall..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MLA inks posters with blood at Assam Assembly premises

Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, who is known for his unusual styles of protest, on Tuesday slit his palm at the Assam Assembly premises and wrote with his blood his objection to the state governments alleged move to sell some of its defunct en...

Goa: Feast of St Francis Xavier begins in Basilica of Bom Jesus

The feast of Saint Francis Xavier, revered as Goencho Saib, was celebrated today with devotion and enthusiasm at the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa. After a preparation through the novenas held for the last nine days, with the theme Roote...

Xiaomi launches Mi Credit in India, to offer up to Rs 1 lakh personal loan

Chinese major Xiaomi on Tuesday formally launched its lending platform Mi Credit in India, wherein individuals can avail up to Rs 1 lakh loan, and said it plans to introduce more financial products. Till now, the company has been operating ...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong leader says U.S. law will hurt business confidence

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said U.S. legislation supporting protesters may damage business confidence in the financial hub, and announced a fourth round of relief measures to boost an economy battered by months of demonstrations...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019