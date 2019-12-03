Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coast Guard Academy: Centre's decision to drop the project

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanan
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:04 IST
Coast Guard Academy: Centre's decision to drop the project

Coast Guard Academy: Centre's decision to drop the project unfortunate:CM Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (PTI): The Centre's decision to drop plans to set up the Coast Guard academy at Azhikkal in Kannur district was "unfortunate" and an "injustice" to Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday. Despite the state government handing over the required 164 acres of land and providing all backing, the union government's decision to drop the prestigious project shows its "neglect" and "injustice" to the state, Vijayan said in a statement here.

The Union minister of state for Defence had told the Rajya Sabha that the Forest and Environment ministry had not accorded clearance for the project, following which it was decided to shift it from the state. Vijayan said he had himself brought the matter to the notice of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier.

The notification of the 2011 Coast Guard regulations had been amended in July 2, 2018 by the central government and a notification had also been issued. Environmental clearance for the Coast Guard academy and other similar facilities of national security can be given as per the new notification, Vijayan said, adding that the centre's present move was "unfortunate".

The Union cabinet had in 2009 decided to set up the Academy in Kannur and in early 2011, 164 acres was handed over by the state government. In May 2011, then Defence minister A K Antony had laid the foundation stone for the project and so far Rs 65.65 crore has been spent by the Coast Guard, he said.

Vijayan said he had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh for early completion of the project. The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority had in 2015 itself recommended that environment clearance should be given for the project.

"After all this in the name of environment clearance, denying the project to Kerala cannot be justified," the Chief Minister said and urged the centre to re-examine its decision and give clearance to the project on the basis of the 2018 coastal regulations amendment. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareen on Monday, minister of state for defence Shripad Naik said the MoEF denied clearance as the proposed project site falls under CRZ-I (A), where no constructions are allowed.

Union minister V Muraleedharan had blamed the state,saying it had failed to identify alternative land for the project. Vijayan had last year written to Modi against the move to shift the proposed Academy to Mangaluru in Karnataka and said such an "unjustified move", which was against Kerala's interest, should be dropped.

Pointing out that Irinive in Kannur district was a rich storehouse of mangrove cultivation, the Union Environment and Forest ministry had declined permission for construction activities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says sisters should face trial for murdering abusive father despite outcry

Russian authorities said on Tuesday that two sisters should face trial for the premeditated murder of their abusive father, despite calls for leniency in a case that has shone a spotlight on domestic abuse in the country.Three sisters - Kre...

Former CM Dhumal's confidant becomes Hamirpur district BJP chief

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumals confidant Baldev Sharma has become the new Hamirpur BJP district president on Tuesday. Sharma, a former MLA, was unanimously elected as the new district chief, said Ajay Rana, the pa...

SC to consider options of re-evaluation, fresh exam to fill posts of civil judges in Haryana

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would consider all options including re-evaluation of papers and conducting fresh examination for filling up 107 advertised vacancies of civil judge junior division in Haryana. The case had caught the atten...

FACTBOX-German SPD leaders' wish-list to save Merkel coalition

German Chancellor Angela Merkels coalition may collapse because of new demands put to her conservatives from a new leftist Social Democrat SPD leadership chosen by party members on Saturday. In coming weeks, both parties must decide how far...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019