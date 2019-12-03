Woman found dead in Pune flat; murder suspected

A 29-year-old woman was found dead with multiple injuries in her apartment in Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. The body of Tejasha Payal was spotted on her bed by her mother on Monday afternoon, a police officer said, adding that a dupatta was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Police have ruled out sexual assault angle and are registering a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The officer said Payal's body bore multiple contusions.

"The postmortem report says Payal's death was caused due to ligature compression of the neck with multiple injuries (contusions) all over the body. We are in the process of registering a case of murder," the officer said. Payal, who hailed from Beed in Marathwada region of the state, was staying in the apartment on Sinhgad Road with her mother and sister.

According to the officer, Payal recently got a job and she was supposed to join a firm in the next few days. "She had recently gone to Beed with her family but returned to Pune alone, as she was supposed to join a firm in the next few days," the officer said, adding that the case will be investigated from all angles..

