AIMPLB hopeful Dhavan will represent it when Ayodhya review petition is filed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:28 IST
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Tuesday was hopeful that senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan will represent it when it files a review petition in the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya verdict. Dhavan earlier in the day said he is no longer involved in either the review petition or the case and claimed he was sacked from the Babri case by Advocate on Record Ejaz Maqbool, who was representing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, on a 'nonsensical' ground that he was unwell.

In a tweet, AIMPLB spokesman Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said, "Rajeev Dhavan has always been a symbol of justice and unity. @AIMPLB_Official will continue its efforts in the Supreme Court under his esteemed leadership." The AIMPLB has asserted that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country want a review of the unanimous Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

In another tweet, Maulana Umrain, an office bearer of the Board said, "We are indebted to the senior advocate Mr. Rajeev Dhavan for his sincere exceptional and incomparable effort in the #babrimasjidcase. We hope that he would represent us again when the review petition is filed." The board's general secretary Md Wali Rahmani issued a statement, saying, "A team of senior advocates and advocates on record is busy in drafting the review petition, which will be then settled by advocate Rajeev Dhawan."

Dhavan made the claim in a Facebook post. "Just been sacked from the Babri case by AOR (Advocate on Record) Ejaz Maqbool who was representing the Jamiat. Have sent formal letter accepting the 'sacking' without demur. No longer involved in the review or the case," he wrote.

AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani said that the review petition will be filed in next couple of days. Rahmani hailed the contribution of Dhavan as extraordinary.

"The way he argued the Babri Masjid/Ram Janmabhoomi title suit in Supreme Court is excellent and praiseworthy. He was abused by a small section of the people and a filthy campaign was carried out in social media but nothing could deter him from arguing the case," he said. "Rajeev Dhawan has been there in the matter from 1993 till now to support the secular values in the country. All India Muslim Personal Law Board through advocate Zafaryab Jilani (secretary) AIMPLB and other advocates have been assisting him.

"The Muslim Personal Board and the community hold him with highest regard. He has put his heart and soul in this case. The community shall always be indebted to him and shall be there to assist him in the cause," Rahmani's statement said. A five-judge Constitution bench on November 9 unanimously cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

A plea seeking review of the verdict was filed in the apex court on Monday by Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, and the Uttar Pradesh president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind. It stated that "complete justice" could only be done by directing reconstruction of the Babri Masjid.

