Don't play politics over dengue: Mamata Banerjee to opposition parties

Amid the rising cases of dengue in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Opposition of playing politics over the issue.

  ANI
  • |
  Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  Updated: 03-12-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  Created: 03-12-2019 18:42 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising cases of dengue in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Opposition of playing politics over the issue. Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee said: "Over 44,852 people are affected, and 27 people have died due to dengue in West Bengal till now. We have to understand that the doctors were able to save many people from the disease. Credit must be given to the doctors."

She also stated that West Bengal is the first state to provide free treatment for the disease in the country. Refuting allegations that the state government is responsible for the rise in dengue, she said: "Some people have been attempted to misguide others and the media has also been doing marketing over the issue in the state."

She further alleged the Congress of always staging a walkout from the Assembly without providing a solution to the issue. "We do not want anyone to die, and every death is a sad moment for us," she said.

She also targeted the Left party, stating that they do not know about the history and geography of West Bengal even after being in power for 34 years. Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had staged a massive protest in Kolkata against Mamata Banerjee government over rising cases of dengue in the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

