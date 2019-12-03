Left Menu
Govt given in-principle approval for deployment of CISF at Visva-Bharati

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:28 IST
The government has given in-principle approval for the induction of CISF at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. No CISF personnel has been deployed till now at the University, established in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore.

"The government has approved in-­principle the induction of the CISF at Visva-Bharti University, West Bengal based on security assessment and the commitment received from Ministry of Human Resource Development that the University will bear the cost of deployment of the CISF," he said in reply to a written question. The minister said personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been deployed at two other campuses under the Department of Space -- the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The decision for deployment of the CISF is taken on the basis of threat perception and the commitment of the organisation concerned to bear the cost of deployment, he said.

