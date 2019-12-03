Left Menu
Maha cop shoots as thieves attack him and escape after chase

  • Thane
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:01 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:01 IST
A sub-inspector had to fire from his service revolver in self-defence after being attacked by two thieves armed with a crowbar and knives in the early hours of Tuesday in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. PSI Shantaram Mahale of Kasara police station was on patrol duty on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and gave chase in a jeep after he was alerted about three thieves escaping in a van, said an official.

"The thieves had broken into a house in Kalambe area of Shahapur at around 1:30am. But they fled after neighbours woke up and raised an alarm. Mahale chased them in a jeep and also alerted Shirol police ahead to block their van," he said. The Shirol police set up a road blockade and managed to stop the van, while Mahale's jeep blocked the vehicle from the rear, he added.

"The thieves tried to escape. While one was held, the other two attacked Mahale with a crowbar and two knives. In self-defence Mahale fired a round from his service revolver. The bullet did not hit anyone. The two accused melted into the darkness in the direction of Umbarmale," the official said.

Big knives, screw drivers, cloth hoods and other items used to carry out house break-in were recovered from the van, he said. The nabbed thief was identified as Shivsingh Sikalkar (28), a Kalyan resident who has a previous police record, the official informed.

Kasara police have registered a case of attempt to murder and other offences against the three, he said..

