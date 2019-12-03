Left Menu
Kerala: Stricken by extreme poverty, woman hands over her 6 children to Child Welfare Committee

Struck by extreme poverty, a woman here has handed over her six children to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW).

Kerala: Stricken by extreme poverty, woman hands over her 6 children to Child Welfare Committee
Visual of Mahila Mandiram, run by the Social Welfare department.. Image Credit: ANI

Struck by extreme poverty, a woman here has handed over her six children to the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW). With no help from an alcoholic husband, the woman turned to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) which rehabilitated her four children in the government-run institute.

The woman along with her three-month-old infant and one-and-half-year-old child has been currently accommodated at Mahila Mandiram, run by the Social Welfare department. After the matter came to its notice, the CWC has taken steps for the safety and care of the mother and her children.

Mayor K Sreekumar, who visited the woman at Mahila Mandiram on Tuesday, told ANI that she had been offered a job by the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. "The Corporation has handed over the order offering her a job. We are checking if there are any vacant flats of the Corporation and based on availability the family will be provided accommodation. We are also taking up the responsibility to ensure that all children get proper education," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

