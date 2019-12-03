CAG report: revenue loss of Rs 1,701 crore due to under assessment by various Delhi govt departments

The total revenue receipts of the Delhi government rose to Rs 38,667.27 crore in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 34,345.74 crore in the previous year, stated a CAG report tabled in the Assembly on Tuesday. However, in a test check of 70 units of Trade and Taxes, State Excise, Transport and Revenue departments, it also found under assessment, short levy and loss of revenue and other irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,701.14 crore in 2017-18.

The CAG audit report on the Delhi government's revenue and social and economic sectors, covering the period from 2013-14 to 2017-18, was tabled in Delhi Assembly by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The report noted an increase of Rs 4321.53 crore in the total revenue receipts in 2017-18 as compared to 2016-17.

The revenue receipts comprised 94 per cent (Rs 35,717.02 crore) taxes and six per cent (Rs 766.06 crore) as grants in aid from the Centre, in 2017-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)