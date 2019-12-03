Left Menu
I spare no words to condemn Hyderabad incident: WB Guv

Commenting on the alleged rape and murder of a veterinarian from Hyderabad, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he doesn't spare "any words" to condemn the incident.

  • ANI
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:22 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:22 IST
I spare no words to condemn Hyderabad incident: WB Guv
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaking to media persons in Kolkata on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Commenting on the alleged rape and murder of a veterinarian from Hyderabad, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said he doesn't spare "any words" to condemn the incident. "I spare no words to condemn the incident. Crime against women is a reflection of society. The whole world had condemned when the Nirbhaya incident occurred," Dhankhar told reporters here.

Adding that the society must rise against crimes against women, he said: "Those who commit such crimes against women must be visited exemplary consequences." His comments came after a veterinary doctor was allegedly gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body on the outskirts of Shadnagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on November 28.

Hyderabad police on November 29 arrested four persons in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

