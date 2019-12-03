Women, senior citizens who get stranded at odd hours in Kerala

Women and senior citizens who get stranded at odd hours in Kerala can now dial 112 to seek police help. The Kerala police launched 'Nizhal', a project that aims to provide security and assistance for women and senior citizens, who get stranded on the road at unusual hours, on Tuesday.

The police department has launched a separate server at the Police Command Centre that can be contacted through phone from anywhere in the state at anytime. "Thosewomen and senior citizens, who get stranded on the road at oddhours, due to various factors including some vehicle snag or a punctured tyre, can seek help by dialling 112 from anywhere in the state at anytime.

This facility can also help women travellers during night," a release issued by the state police department said. It also said the facility can be availed even by pressing the power button thrice.

The call reaches the 24-hour command centre at police headquarters. The location of the distress call can be traced by the command centre, the department said.

State police chief Loknath Behera urged people to make use of the facility..

