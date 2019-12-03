Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women, senior citizens who get stranded at odd hours in Kerala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvanatha
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:26 IST
Women, senior citizens who get stranded at odd hours in Kerala

Women and senior citizens who get stranded at odd hours in Kerala can now dial 112 to seek police help. The Kerala police launched 'Nizhal', a project that aims to provide security and assistance for women and senior citizens, who get stranded on the road at unusual hours, on Tuesday.

The police department has launched a separate server at the Police Command Centre that can be contacted through phone from anywhere in the state at anytime. "Thosewomen and senior citizens, who get stranded on the road at oddhours, due to various factors including some vehicle snag or a punctured tyre, can seek help by dialling 112 from anywhere in the state at anytime.

This facility can also help women travellers during night," a release issued by the state police department said. It also said the facility can be availed even by pressing the power button thrice.

The call reaches the 24-hour command centre at police headquarters. The location of the distress call can be traced by the command centre, the department said.

State police chief Loknath Behera urged people to make use of the facility..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says China deal could wait until after election

President Donald Trump appeared to downplay the chances for a deal to end the US-China trade war before the end of the year. Speaking in London he is attending a NATO summit, Trump said Tuesday that the only limiting factor to reaching an a...

Protests continue in T'gana against vet rape and murder

Protests by students, lawyers and various other sections of society continued on Tuesday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana over the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near here last week, as agitators demanded death penalty fo...

India inaugurates its Gandhi-themed pavilion at COP 25

India Pavilion of the theme 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi was inaugurated at the 25th session of Conference of Parties under the UN Framework Convention of Climate Change UNFCCC COP25 in Madrid on Tuesday. Union Environment Secretary C K Mish...

"One of the greatest non-answers": Trump lauds Macron's political skills

U.S. President Donald Trump said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron gave one of the greatest non-answers I have ever heard at a joint news conference on Tuesday. In response to a question posed to Trump by a U.S. journalist who asked wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019