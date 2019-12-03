Left Menu
Moderate intensity earthquake hits Himachal's Chamba

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:45 IST
A "moderate" intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Tuesday evening, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The tremors were felt in and around Chamba at 7.38 pm, the MeT department said, adding that the epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in the district. Most parts of the state, including Chamba, fall in a high-seismic activity zone.

Earlier on September 8 and 9, five tremors of magnitude between 2.7 and 5 were felt in Chamba district. Two quakes were felt on September 8 and three on September 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

