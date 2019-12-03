Left Menu
New metro line in Noida-Gr Noida proposed to have 9 stations

  Updated: 03-12-2019 21:20 IST
The new metro rail track connecting Noida and Greater Noida will be 15-km long with nine stations spread out between the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Noida Extension, according to officials. The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the construction of the extension of the Aqua Line at a cost of Rs 2,682 crore, UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana said in Lucknow.

He said the project is expected to be completed in the next three years. According to the detailed project report (DPR), the new track would be completed in two phases and the entire project would connect Sector 71 in Noida and Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida.

The first phase would be between Sector 71 and Greater Noida Sector 2, while the second phase would be between Greater Noida Sector 2 and Knowledge Park V stations, the DPR stated. There will be five stations in the first phase -- Noida Sector 122, Sector 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Eco Tech, and Greater Noida 2, while four stations in second phase -- Greater Noida Sector 3, Sector 10, Sector 12 and Knowledge Park V.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) commenced operations of the Aqua Line (Noida – Greater Noida Metro Corridor) on January 25. The line has 21 stations and runs from the Sector 51 station in Noida to the Depot station in Greater Noida, covering a distance of 29.7 km via 21 stations. The corridor was completed at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore, according to the NMRC.

"The proposed extension of the metro line from Sector 71 station in Noida to Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida is expected to connect the densely populated areas of Gaur City and Noida Extension to the NMRC Aqua Line and adjoining DMRC Blue Line network," the report stated. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had first prepared and submitted the DPR in December 2016, it was then taken up in the 18th board meeting of the NMRC in 2018.

Eventually in the 19th board meeting of the NMRC in March 2019, it was decided that “the DMRC shall assist in designing and preparation of tender documents. However, the construction works, execution & project contract management may be carried out by NMRC itself”.

