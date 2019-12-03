A complaint was on Tuesday filed against Telangana's lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh for making statements that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of a community, police said. According to the complaint, filed by some members of the community, Singh made certain comments over the name of one of the accused in the gangrape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian, which they claimed hurt their religious feelings, Kamatipura Police Station Inspector G Rambabu said.

However, no case has been registered, the Inspector said. "We are seeking a legal opinion on the complaint," he added.

Singh has been booked earlier for his alleged controversial statements and speeches against a particular community..

