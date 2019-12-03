US envoy meets Rajnath

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday, officials said. The Union minister shared pictures of the meeting on Twitter.

"The US Ambassador to India, Mr. Kenneth I. Juster called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi, today," Singh's office said in a tweet. The US envoy also tweeted about the meeting.

"Excellent meeting today with the Minister of Defence," Juster said in a tweet.

