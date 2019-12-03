Man found dead with zip ties around neck in TCS office in Pune

An IT professional was found dead with multiple nylon zip ties around his neck in the Tata Consultancy Services building in Hinjewadi in Pune on Tuesday, police said. Kapil Vitkar (34), a resident of Undri here, worked as an associate in the software major at the IT Park here, a Hinjewadi police station official said.

"Some employees found him dead with multiple nylon zip ties fastened around his neck. His body was found near the stairs on one of the floors. There seems to be no foul play as of now," he said. The official said there would be signs of resistance in case there was foul play but the condition of the body and spot did not suggest it.

"We are probing the exact cause. An accidental death case has been registered," the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)