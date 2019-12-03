Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC directs state govt to take over Kothamangalam church

Amid a legal battle between Jacobite and Orthodox factions, Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take over the St Thomas Church at Kothamangalam in Eranakulam district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kochi (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 22:33 IST
Kerala HC directs state govt to take over Kothamangalam church
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a legal battle between Jacobite and Orthodox factions, Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take over the St Thomas Church at Kothamangalam in Eranakulam district. "The court directed the government to take over the church with immediate effect. It said that the District Collector should take charge of the church, evict it and hand it over to the Orthodox Church," Father Thomas Paul Rampan told ANI.

He said that this is a golden opportunity for the unification of the church and appealed people from all factions to come together for prayers. The High Court's decision comes on Rampan's plea seeking implementation of 2017 Supreme Court verdict which had ordered handing over more than 1,000 parishes and churches of the Malankara Church to the Orthodox faction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UN envoy urges Iraqi leaders to respond to people's demands for change

A UN envoy warned Tuesday that the continued use of violence against civilians in Iraq is intolerable and called on Iraqi leaders to respond with urgency to the Iraqi peoples aspirations for change. Political leaders do not have the luxury ...

DU teachers' association to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday

The Delhi University Teachers Association DUTA will be go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday in support of their demand that a circular mandating appointment of guest teachers be withdrawn. The strike might affect the ongoing examinatio...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending presidential bid

First-term U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California, a rising Democratic Party star and outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trumps immigration policies, will end her bid in the 2020 presidential race, according to a campaign sou...

UPDATE 2-German court annuls de facto armoured vehicles export ban to Saudi Arabia

A German court on Tuesday annulled a de facto export ban that had prevented arms manufacturer Rheinmetall from exporting armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia, saying German authorities had not followed correct procedures.In November last year,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019