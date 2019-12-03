Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI cannot replace lawyers as innovator in near future, says Justice Ravindra Bhat

Justice Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the role of a lawyer as an innovator cannot be captured by technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:26 IST
AI cannot replace lawyers as innovator in near future, says Justice Ravindra Bhat
Justice Ravindra Bhat (Photo credit: delhihighcourt.nic.in). Image Credit: ANI

Justice Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the role of a lawyer as an innovator cannot be captured by technology such as artificial intelligence (AI). "Lawyers are not likely to be replaced soon with artificial intelligence," said Justice Bhat, while asserting that modern lawyers should be eager to adopt changes, learn and update skills.

"Technology is not capable of human skills including the ability to make convincing arguments," he said while speaking at an event here to facilitate senior lawyers here. Changing technology has resulted in the way entities conduct businesses, said Justice Bhat as he listed paperless environment, e-filing, and the introduction of mobile apps.

He said: "Lawyers have an onerous and multi-dimensional task to fulfil. Lawyers have a tripartite agreement with public, court and client," adding that lawyers are expected to have the ability to detect problems, draft, and negotiate. Justice Bhat also cited Mahatma Gandhi's word on the role of lawyers and said that the duty of lawyers is to provide free legal aid and counselling to those who can not afford it.

After being named as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde had advocated the usage of high-end technology including AI in courts. "Justice delivery system is good. It might require some minor changes including the use of technology like artificial intelligence. It's a good system. You need to use some other things," the 47th CJI had told ANI.

Speaking at the Lawyers of India Day, Justice Indira Banerjee said that best judgement comes with the assistance of lawyers and there should be a joint endeavour to secure the liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and workshop, equality of status and opportunity and to uphold secular values. "Time has come that we unitedly strive to uphold the constitutional values, which are summarised in the Preamble," he said.

Lawyers of India Day was organised to commemorate the 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and 60 years of the Bar Association of India. The event also coincided with the birth anniversary of India's first President and lawyer Rajendra Prasad.

The Bar Association of India also honoured former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani posthumously for their contribution and being a role model for budding lawyers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: 5 miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police arrested

Srinagar Police here on Tuesday have arrested five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on police. They used to throw petrol bombs on security forces and scare people in the city.Five miscreants involved in throwing petrol bombs on ...

Trump announces US will host G7 Summit at Camp David

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the next years G7 summit will be hosted at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, weeks after the White House first announced and later quickly reversed plans to hold ...

Kolkata man arrested for harassing 32-yr-old woman in metro train

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a 32-year-old woman and passing lewd comments in a metro train here, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening when the accused boarded a Gar...

Crime against women: DCW chief sits on hunger strike; demands capital punishment for rapists

Hours after DCW chief Swati Maliwal began her indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar on Tuesday demanding capital punishment for rapists, the Delhi Police asked her to shift from the site to which she relented late in the night. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019