Darbhanga molestation case: Court tells accused to apologise to girl for 15 days

In a peculiar development, a Darbhanga court has granted bail to three accused in connection with a case pertaining to molestation of a minor girl near Aurahi orchard here and directed them to apologise to the girl every day for 15 consecutive days.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Darbhanga (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 23:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a peculiar development, a Darbhanga court has granted bail to three accused in connection with a case pertaining to molestation of a minor girl near Aurahi orchard here and directed them to apologise to the girl every day for 15 consecutive days. Special Judge Sanjay Agrawal ordered that the accused be released on provisional bail till December 17 on furnishing bail bond of Rs 10,000 each with two sureties of the like amount.

The court also directed the accused to do community service in the Ram Sringari Kenya High School and JM High School, both in Kamtaul here for eight and seven days, respectively. "Accused persons are directed to report at the school when it starts. The principal of the said school will ensure and send a report in this regard to the court," the court order issued on Monday read.

The accused have been identified as Hashmat Khan, Md Akbar and Md Afzal. The four accused had, on November 11, allegedly taken the girl to an orchard near Kamtaul with an intention to molest her. However, friends of the victim raised alarm and some villagers drove them away.

A case was registered against them under several Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

