JNU issues circular asking agitating students to complete all academic requirements

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued another circular stating that students must complete all academic requirements in order to be able to register for next semester. "All students must complete all academic requirements, including sitting for end-semester exams and submitting their respective dissertations/thesis. Failing which the names of such students will be removed from roll list," the circular stated.

JNU has previously issued circulars on November 17, 28 and 29. The end semester examination will begin from December 12 in the university. "This is also to remind the M.Phil students who fail to secure a CGPA of 5 on completion of course work at the end of 2nd semester will find their names automatically removed from the roll list of the University," the circular stated further.

The students, who have been agitating for over four weeks against the hostel fee hike, have said that their strike will continue till a complete rollback is announced. (ANI)

