Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad deaths: Brother-in-law held for abetting suicide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:10 IST
Ghaziabad deaths: Brother-in-law held for abetting suicide

A day after businessman Gulshan Vasudeva jumped to death along with his wife and another woman after killing his teenage children, the police have arrested his brother-in-law for abetting the suicide, officials said on Wednesday. "Rakesh Verma, the brother in law of Vasudeva, has been arrested for abetting suicide, while his mother Phoola Verma is also accused in the case is on the run," Senior Superintendent of Police, Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh told PTI.

Vasudeva (45), his wife Praveen and manager Sanjana jumped to their death in the early hours of Tuesday from the eighth floor of their apartment block in Krishna Apra society in Indirapuram. Vasudeva had killed his son Hrithik (14), daughter Hrithika (18) by slitting their throats on at around 3.30 am on Tuesday and also killed their pet rabbit, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi action against auditors: Tyagi says no question of 'turf wars'

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday said its actions against auditors for faulty audits are within its Parliamentary mandate, and there is no question of turf wars on this issue. Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi said the watchdog is working...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks hit over 1-mth low as U.S.-China deal delay bites

Developing world stocks sank to their lowest in more than a month on Wednesday in the face of further delays to a hoped-for end in Sino-U.S. trade ructions.Global equities plummeted late on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a d...

Radiation 'hot spots' near Olympic torch relay in Fukushima: Greenpeace

Tokyo, Dec 4 AFP Environmental pressure group Greenpeace said Wednesday it had detected what it called radiation hot spots near the starting point for the upcoming Olympic torch relay in Fukushima, northeastern Japan. Japans environment min...

Morgan, Knight to lead London Spirit teams in The Hundred

Englands limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the London Spirit mens team while Heather Knight was named the captain of their womens side for the inaugural edition of The Hundred, the franchise announced on Wednesday. Morgan led Engl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019