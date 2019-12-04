Left Menu
Ration card portability introduced in Tripura

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 14:24 IST
The Tripura government has introduced portability in drawing ration by beneficiaries from December, an official said. Till November, consumers were required to visit their particular fair price shops with ration cards and Aadhaar number to buy commodities.

Under the new system, a beneficiary can draw the requisite items from any ration shop with their ration card and Aadhaar number, Additional Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies Department Dhirendra Debbarma said here on Wednesday. "What this will entail is thumb impression on point of sale machine installed in all ration shops in lieu of due payments," he said.

It would enable consumers to draw rice, sugar, pulses and salt from any ration shop by telling their ration card and Aadhar card numbers and also by giving thumb impression on POS machines. Currently the state has 1,810 ration shops of which 392 fall under Agartala Municipal Corporation areas.

Meanwhile, the department has geared up to make paddy procurement by the FCI a trouble-free experience in the coming harvesting season. For the first time, the FCI would procure 50,000 MT paddy from the farmers directly at a MSP of Rs 1,850 per quintal.

The state government is also encouraging setting up of modern milling facilities to improve rice milling quality for supplying it to the FCI..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

